The Pompano Beach Authority has sent a cease and desist letter to Kodak Black, claiming that his charitable decision to help install air-conditioning units for the elderly and underprivileged disrupted residents' peace. The Florida rapper shared videos of himself giving out the AC units back in July.

In their cease and desist letter, the housing authority said, "Your actions have adversely impacted the Property's residents' right to peacefully enjoy the property."



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

According to TMZ, Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, responded with a letter of his own calling out the authority for their "wish to stop the assistance to the elderly and underprivileged during a heat wave and 2 year pandemic."

At the time, Black posted the experience on Instagram, saying that the people were barely getting by in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic: “We out here passing out AC units, helping install them. We do it for the projects, we do it for the projects. The people relying on just enough cash to survive. We’ll get you all ACs man, we out here.”

He added: “A lot of times people get it twisted. They be like, ‘Man, Kodak sleep, Kodak this, Kodak that.’ Well check this out. Kodak back in his hood, man, giving back. It’s nothing new. You just happen to be a part of it today, that’s it.”

In another charitable action, Black is performing in Miami at Future's benefit concert for Haiti, Friday.

