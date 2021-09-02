Future is putting on a Haiti benefit concert in Miami, Friday, that will feature performances from himself, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kodak Black. The country was hit with a devastating earthquake in August, just one month after its president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated.

“Miami Tomorrow Come join me at the Haiti Relief Benefit Concert at Oasis Wynwood. Doors open at 7pm. 18 and up,” Future wrote on his Instagram, Thursday.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The benefit concert comes as Haiti's death toll from the recent earthquake surpassed 2,200, this week. Over 300 people are reportedly still missing and 12,000 suffered injuries.

Additionally, over 50,000 homes were destroyed.

Jackboy, who recently claimed to be the biggest Haitian rapper, to Black's dismay, is having a hospital built with help from Lil Baby.

"I Just Walked Through A Hospital In Haiti & All The Patients Sleeping Outside [heartbreak emoji]," Jackboy wrote in a post, earlier this week. "I Personally Handed Every Single Last 1 Of Them A Envelope Full Of Money But Fr Fr I Feel Like That Ain't Enough... Who Want To Go Half With Me & Get A Hospital Built It's Not Really That Much Especially If We Using Us Dollars. #PrayForHaiti."

