People have never been more anxious for another stimulus check. More than half a million lives have now been lost to the Coronavirus, and most people have gone months without any kind of government support. Those who normally work full-time in-person are still struggling to stay afloat after the COVID-19 pandemic has left them quarantined and unemployed. On Friday, the first step in a new coronavirus relief package moved forward, with a $1.9 trillion relief bill being passed by the House of Representatives.

The bill aims to infuse cash to struggling individuals and stimulate the economy, providing citizens with some form of assistance in paying for rent, food, and other bills. Many Republican representatives opposed the bill, saying it was too expensive and not enough money was going to be sent to immediately reopen schools.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“I am a happy camper tonight,” Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said Friday. “This is what America needs. Republicans, you ought to be a part of this. But if you’re not, we’re going without you.”

The goals of the bill are to provide $1,400 relief checks to individuals, increase tax credits for children, and extend emergency unemployment until August. The bill also uses billions of dollars to support schools, local government, COVID-19 vaccines and testing, and offer relief to struggling industries such as restaurants, bars, and airlines. The bill will now move to the Senate.

