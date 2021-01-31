President Joe Biden is continuing to push for $1,400 stimulus checks, despite opposition from the GOP and criticism from voters who expected to receive $2,000 checks.

Pool / Getty Images

"$600 is simply not enough when you have to choose between paying your rent and putting food on the table. That’s why my American Rescue Plan finishes the job of getting $2,000 to folks who need it most," Biden tweeted, Saturday.

Facing opposition from Republicans in the Senate, Democrats will likely have to take advantage of reconciliation to force through a stimulus package. The move would require just 51 votes but go against Biden's strategy of seeking bipartisan unity.

The DNC tweeted out the plan to move forward with stimulus checks, Saturday: "@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person."

The check will likely be means-tested as Biden has said he is willing to compromise on income thresholds for the stimulus package. "There's legitimate reason for people to say: 'Do you have the lines drawn the exact right way? Should it go to anybody making over X number of dollars or why?' I'm open to negotiate those things," he said at a press conference, earlier this week.

Negotiations on the next stimulus package could begin as soon as Monday.