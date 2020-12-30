The COVID-19 relief and government funding bill that was signed by President Donald Trump, Sunday, included a provision that has begun a 180-day countdown for the Pentagon to release any information pertaining to UFOs. Rather than be included in the 5,593-page legislation, the act was attached as a "committee comment" to the annual intelligence authorization act.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

The comment mandates that the report address "observed airborne objects that have not been identified" and should include a "detailed analysis of unidentified phenomena data collected by: a. geospatial intelligence; b. signals intelligence; c. human intelligence; and d. measurement and signals intelligence."

Additionally, the report is to include, "[a] detailed analysis of data of the FBI, which was derived from investigations of intrusions of unidentified aerial phenomena data over restricted United States airspace … and an assessment of whether this unidentified aerial phenomena activity may be attributed to one or more foreign adversaries."

Podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been expressed interest in aliens numerous times on The Joe Rogan Experience, reacted to the report on Instagram: "Seriously, how weird is it that they slipped this into a COVID-19 relief bill? I have a feeling 2021 is going to be strange as fuck..."

