Hotboii Encourages His Enemies To Do Better On "Never Say Never"

With artists like Foolio and Yungeen Ace demanding a ton of attention for their violent and aggressive diss records (and actions) towards each other, the state of Florida is undergoing a sort-of hip-hop renaissance.

Where the Rick Rosses of the world previously ran Florida with larger-than-life, mafioso-type personalities, this new generation is all about what's really going on in the streets. With pointed social media posts and music videos reminiscent of the mid-2010s Chicago rap scene, Florida rappers are getting after it and Hotboii, who was arrested on RICO charges back in July, is one of the ones popping off the loudest.

Following up his 2020 album, Double O Baby with a handful of singles including "Nobody Special" featuring Future, Hotboii has been building momentum and his new single, "Never Say Never," is sure to keep it going.

Rapping over fast, piano-driven production with heavy drums, Hotboii spits about stepping up his game and learning to "move better." Dropping witty references like "Benji that's my best friend, I always new cheddar" to profess his love for the money, Hotboii mixes bars with the modern Florida sound and comes up with an anthem that will certainly inspire you to do better.

Quotable Lyrics

Your n***a really my son, he copy me and I can sue him

We send n****s to the morgue, we send sinners to the Lord

Put that metal on an opp and put that pedal to the floor