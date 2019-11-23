Jeremy Meeks is reportedly now a single man following his split from Topshop heiress Chloe Green and it seemingly means he's back to his old ways. According to TMZ, Jeremy has been sued by WeHo Auto Rental for crashing two luxury cars in the span of five days.



Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

As the publication writes, Jeremy rented a 2016 Porsche Cayenne and then a 2019 Mercedes-Benz back in September and both cars were involved in accidents that ruined each vehicle - and there's more. Jeremy is being sued along with his friend Terry Joe Bailey, Jr. When Jeremy was first arrested back in 2014 it was alongside Terry as well, and it was that mug shot that changed his life leading him to drop his life of reselling guns and move onto modeling.

We can't confirm the status of Jeremy's current lawsuit with the auto rental company and how much they're asking for but we can only hope he gets it together when it comes to car rentals and his driving capability. Jeremy and his ex Chloe welcomed their first child together last year and while the status of their relationship is still unclear, him being locked up again won't help anything.