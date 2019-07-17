mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hoodrich Pablo Juan Enlists Lil Gotit & Lil Keed For "Drip Babies"

Aron A.
July 17, 2019 15:27
Drip Babies
Hoodrich Pablo Juan Feat. Lil Gotit & Lil Keed

Hoodrich Pablo Juan links up with Lil Gotit and Lil Keed for his latest record.


Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been on a wave these past few weeks. Although he recently released BLO: The Movie, he continued to bless fans with new singles over the weeks as well as accompanying visuals for a few of the drops. In all seriousness, he seems to be the only one on 1017 Eskimo who's really putting in a lot of work these days, for whatever reason that may be. Now, he links up with two of the hottest young artists out of Atlanta right now for his latest drop.

Young Thug's protege's, Lil Gotit and Lil Keed, join forces with Hoodrich Pablo Juan for "Drip Babies." The three rappers hop on a spacey, bass-heavy trap instrumental with the auto-tune turned all the way up. 

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Shawty fine, if I want her, I'm buyin'
Drip Chanel, YSL
I'm beatin' my dick and I'm leavin' out shells
Tell her that I'm Hoodrich, she could tell

Hoodrich Pablo Juan
