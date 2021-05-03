Over the years, JAY-Z and Nas have amassed a number of collaborative tracks, having previously united on "Black Republicans," "Success," and Ludacris' underrated "I Do It For Hip-Hop." Most recently, the pair of esteemed lyricists reunited on DJ Khaled's "Sorry Not Sorry," where they proceeded to stage a masterclass on investment bars. In fact, the sheer spectacle of seeing the two business-minded emcees uniting once more seemed to captivate the entire rap game, a testament to the respect that Hov and Nas have earned from their peers.

In the wake of "Sorry Not Sorry," which continues to receive acclaim following its release on Friday, many have been openly hoping to see Nas and the Jigga Man deem the momentum to be an intriguing business opportunity. After all, a collaborative album would be a massive and game-changing hip-hop endeavor -- not to mention the perfect excuse for JAY to drop on the same day as Nas, only this time without furthering any unfortunate narratives.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's reached the point where even their trusted collaborators are openly moving to make it happen. DJ Khaled, who quarterbacked their latest link-up and likely has the sway to keep them coming, suggested his desire to see a full album manifest. Hit-Boy, who recently won a Grammy for his work producing Nas' King's Disease album, also threw his hat in the race. "Who want to see it," he inquires, a lightbulb emoji offering hope that he's genuinely considering the prospect of stepping up.

Of course, there's nothing even remotely suggesting that Nas and JAY-Z are dedicated to making this happen -- though the universal acclaim for "Sorry Not Sorry" may very well sweeten the pot. One only need to use their imagination to see how two of rap's sharpest business minds might leverage such an undertaking, and we're certainly due for a new album from JAY-Z. And who knows -- perhaps Hit-Boy, having a prior history with both parties, is the perfect candidate to bring them together once and for all.