Hit-Boy Drops New Kendrick Lamar-Assisted Single "Back In Traffic"

Hit-Boy has been working very hard this year. The producer-rapper has worked with Nas this year, subsequently teasing a possible upcoming Jay-Z and Nas collaboration album in May. He's also been working in the studio with Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs, although there's been no word yet on what exactly the trio are cooking up.

He also appeared on Sada Baby's "Little While," plus recently dropped the video for his November-released track "Salute" with Big Sean and Fivio Foreign. On Saturday (June 5), the multi-hyphenate unleashed a new track titled "Back In Traffic." Released exclusively via Apple Music featuring KIRBY on the hook, Hit-Boy disclosed on social that Kendrick Lamar actually had a hand in crafting the lyrics and melody. of the chorus.

"Lyrics/melody written by Kendrick Lamar, brought to life by [KIRBY]," penned the iconic producer. "Can't thank y'all enough," he continued, in a post shared to his story.

Check out "Back In Traffic," available exclusively on Apple Music. Let us know what you think down in the comments!

Quotable Lyrics

But don't get back and fall again

I'm right on time for calls, my friends

The lanes have changed but the trust, it never ends, ends

Never ends