Sada Baby & Big Sean Show Off Their Dance Moves In The "Little While" Music Video

Sada Baby, Big Sean, and Hit-Boy kick it at a mansion full of women in the "Little While" music video.

Although he regularly fields controversy for his no-holds-barred attitude and disrespectful antics, Sada Baby has wowed Hip-Hop fans for the right reason with the release of his new Big Sean-assisted single "Little While," which also boasts Hit-Boy production.

Both Sada Baby and Big Sean previously collaborated on Big Sean's epic Detroit posse cut "Friday Night Cypher" in 2020, but unfortunately, that Detroit 2 standout has still yet to receive any official visuals. For now, fans of Sean and Sada can get excited to finally see both of the Detroit artists on-screen together for Sada Baby's new music video for "Little While."

Even with a song as rowdy and eccentric as "Little While," Sada Baby's new music video definitely lives up to the song's hype. Filmed at a massive mansion, the "Little While" visuals feature Sada, Sean, and Hit-Boy partying with a multitude of women. Throughout the lively video, the fun energy practically oozes from the screen as Sada Baby hits some of his signature dance moves and eventually gets Big Sean to bust some of his out as well.

Scroll back to the top and check out the entertaining new music video for Sada Baby's new single "Little While" with Big Sean and Hit-Boy.