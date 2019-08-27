Lizzo is seemingly one of the hottest female musicians in the game right now, shaking things up with her confident, unapologetically authentic lyrics and down to earth self. While the "Truth Hurts" singer has yet to introduce herself to Beyonce, she has made it clear to Hilary Duff that she wants a role in her rebooted Disney series, Lizzie McGuire.

The show will depict Lizzie's adult life as she's "grown-up, she's older, she's wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget."

"She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator, the perfect man who owns a fancy restaurant. She's getting ready to celebrate her 30th birthday," Hilary said of the reboot.

Lizzo responded to a tweet of the news asking for a cameo and Hilary took it upon herself to respond confirming that she's absolutely down. "Ummmmm duh! Hired! Animated Lizzie might explode! Saw you in Brooklyn ♥️💥♥️💥♥️💥♥️💥♥️💥♥️DEAD."

The release date for the series has yet to be announced but keep it locked for more updates since Lizzo may very well be apart of the news.