Following his role as Superman, Henry Cavill will be putting his thinking cap on for his next movie. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year old actor will be playing Sherlock Holmes in director Harry Bradbeer’s upcoming film, Enola Holmes.

The film is an adaptation of Nancy Springer’s novels, which began with The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006, and tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' much younger sister, Enola, who is led & played by Strangers Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

In addition to that, Helena Bonham Carter will reportedly play Enola's mother. As for her other sibling Mycroft, it’s still unknown who will be playing him.

The story was written by Jack Thorne, which reportedly involves a missing teen whose father has been murdered. It’s unclear at the moment when the movie will begin filming or be released for that matter, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted.

