Footage emerged earlier today of Headie One and Tion Wayne throwing hands on a flight to Dubai. Though we must commend them for keeping their masks on throughout the altercation, the pair were ready to squabble up as passengers attempted to de-escalate the situation including what appears to be rapper Morrison holding back Headie and Tion from swinging on each other.

Thus far, there hasn't been any confirmation as to what or who started the incident. Immediately after the footage went viral, rumors floated around that both Tion and Headie were arrested. Tion Wayne denied that being the case, saying , "Ain’t no one been arrested, stop listening to lies."

Members of the OFB collective reacted to the video, revealing they were on their way to meet with Headie One. Bandokay took to IG where he shared a video of himself and Headie One hanging out after the incident took place. Headie did look a bit irritated that he was being filmed but it seems like no one was hurt.

It's been a busy year for both Headie One and Tion Wayne. The release of Headie's debut album, Edna cemented his status as the king of UK drill with features from Skepta, Drake, Stormzy, and more. Meanwhile, Tion Wayne's, "I Dunno" with Stormzy and Dutchavelli soared into the top 10 on the UK charts.