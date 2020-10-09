Headie One's New Album "EDNA" Is Here, Featuring Drake, Future, Skepta, & More

Headie One is a favorite on the UK Rap scene. The 26-year-old from London has been on the uprise for several years and, through his collaborations with some of America's finest, including Drake, Future, and others, Headie One has become a household name in the States.

Having first started rapping in his teen years, Headie One has created a fabulous body of work over the years and, today, he unleashes his latest contribution to the game, his new album EDNA.

This project serves as a reminder to Headie that, regardless of where he is in life, his late mother Edna is always watching over him. She died when he was just three years old, and would surely be proud of his output on this one.

EDNA features the likes of Drake, Future, Skepta, Young T & Bugsey, Ivorian Doll, Kaash Paige, M Huncho, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, and more.

Listen to the new album and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. Teach Me

2. Psalm 35

3. Bumpy Ride (feat. M Huncho)

4. Triple Science

5. The Light

6. Ain't It Different (feat. AJ Tracey & Stormzy)

7. Mainstream

8. Princess Cuts (feat. Young T & Bugsey)

9. 21 Gun Salute (feat. Young Adz)

10. Five Figures

11. Hear No Evil (feat. Future)

12. Breathing

13. Only You Freestyle (feat. Drake)

14. Try Me (feat. Skepta)

15. F U Pay Me (feat. Ivorian Doll)

16. Parlez-Vous Anglais (feat. Aitch)

17. Everything Nice (feat. Haile)

18. You/Me (feat. Mahalia)

19. Therapy

20. Cold (feat. Kaash Paige)