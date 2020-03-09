Every now and again a vacation can be very beneficial, and rapper The Game decided to make Dubai the destination for his latest journey across the globe.



Photo by HNHH

The Compton-bred rapper declared that he himself was "the vibe" based off the good time he's currently having in the Emirates. In one pic he's swimming in Cove Beach, the next he's riding around on ATVs through the desert with the homies. Of course, our favorite flick that he shared on Instagram shows him hanging out with an actual camel, to which The Game wrote as a pretty funny caption, "Closest I ever been to a camel toe without any women around." We definitely wish him all the beast and safe travels as he navigates out there with the Money Gang, and let's hope this trip inspired him to come out of retirement and give us a follow-up to his "final" album Born 2 Rap.

Take a look at The Game coasting through Dubai below, from lip-singing Maxwell's 1996 single "Ascension (Don't Ever Wonder)" in the telly to rocking a pair of Jordans on the desert while doing his best impersonation of Dr. Doolittle: