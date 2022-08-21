HBO has shared a new trailer for the upcoming series, The Idol, featuring The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, and more. The show is co-created by Euphoria's Sam Levinson as well as The Weeknd and Reza Fahim.

A statement from the network describes The Idol as following “a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol."



Michael Buckner / Getty Images

The Weeknd previously made his acting debut in the Safdie brother's film, Uncut Gems, back in 2019. He's also starred in episodes of American Dad! and The Simpsons.

The Idol is also set to star Lily-Rose Depp as well as Dan Levy, Hank Azaria, Suzanna Son, Jane Adams, and Rachel Sennott. Joe Epstein will serve as showrunner and writer on the series.

The Idol has yet to receive an official premiere date; however, HBO states that it is "coming soon."

The series isn't the only new show coming to HBO this year. On Sunday night, the highly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is set to debut. The series will follow the Targaryen family 200 years before the events of the original show. It stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, and more.

Check out the newest trailer for The Idol below.

[Via]