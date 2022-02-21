George R.R. Martin says filming on the first season of HBO's upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon, has wrapped. The highly anticipated show is based on Martin's book, Fire & Blood.

"Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season," he wrote in a blog post. "Yes, all ten episodes. I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I'm loving them."



Rich Polk / Getty Images

He continued, "Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post production work. But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do."

House of the Dragon will take place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and be centered around the Targaryen civil war.

Despite acknowledging that the cast and crew have finished filming the first season, Martin did not reveal when fans can expect to see it.

"So when will you see it, you ask?" he added. "When will the dragons dance? I wish I could tell you. Lots of work remains to be done, as I said, and covid makes planning difficult. This spring? Unlikely. Maybe summer? Could be. Fall? Who knows? You'll know when we do."

House of the Dragon is expected to hot HBO Max at some point later this year.

[Via]