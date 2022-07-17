The Weeknd is on a major roll right now. Last night (July 16) he kicked off his After Hours Til Dawn tour in New Jersey, revealing via Twitter that he had a special treat in store for fans.

"I'M SHOWING SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR YOU TONIGHT RIGHT BEFORE I GO ON ! METLIFE BABY !" he tweeted. As it turns out, the prize he had for his audience was the first teaser trailer for his highly anticipated HBO series, The Idol.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Created by Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson (best known for the same network's smash hit show, Euphoria, which just earned an impressive 16 Emmy nominations), the upcoming six-episode series will depict "the sleaziest love story" that Hollywood has ever seen.

The Weeknd stars opposite 23-year-old Lily-Rose Depp, who plays a pop star named Jocelyn that's on the verge of making her big break in the music industry when she crosses paths with Abel's mysterious and powerful character and the two strike up a chaotic romance.

"Why don't you just be yourself?" he asks her during a tense dinner scene. "Because there's nothing about me that's relatable," she responds.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

At the end of the short teaser, we hear them speak again. "Do you trust me?" the Canadian star ponders. "Not really," she answers honestly.

Other series regulars on The Idol include singer Troye Sivan and Disney Channel alum, Debby Ryan, alongside Steve Zissis. Recurring cast members are Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Nico Hiraga, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and BLACKPINK's Jennie.

This isn't the first time we've seen the "Blinding Lights" singer on-screen; he played himself alongside Adam Sandler and Julia Fox in Uncut Gems, and his music videos have seen him channel several other personas.

HBO Max describes The Idol as a show that's "set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol."

A release date has not yet been announced, though we do know the series is "coming soon" – check out the teaser below.

