Mark your calendars.
Cuddle season is here, especially for the Northerners which is why HBO's new rollout of content for the month of October is even more important than before. We've already been treated to the trailer for the platform's Watchmen series and an explanation for what the new offering of episodes will showcase.
"Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica,” series creator Damon Lindelof previously stated.
October has even more content to look forward to for the month of October such as Black Swan, Green Lantern, Bounce and more. Peep the full list below and let us know what you're looking forward to - if you're an HBO account holder.
Available October 1
A Handful of Dust, 1988
Black Swan, 2010
Bounce, 2000
Diego Maradona, HBO Original Program
The Fourth Kind, 2009
George of the Jungle, 1997
Green Lantern (Extended Version), 2011
Gulliver’s Travels, 2010
Happy Death Day, 2017
Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001
I.Q.,1994
The Indian in the Cupboard, 1995
It’s Kind of a Funny Story, 2010
Judge Dredd, 1995
Kin, 2018
Kiss of Death, 1995
Madagascar, 2005
Men of Honor, 2000
Moulin Rouge!, 2001
The Object of My Affection, 1998
Open Range, 2003
Season of the Witch, 2011
Sky High, 2005
The 33, 2015
Three Fugitives, 1989
War of the Worlds, 2005
Available October 4
Kany García: Soy Yo En Vivo, HBO Original Program
Available October 5
Cold Pursuit, 2019
Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh, HBO Original Program
Available October 8
Upgrade, 2018
Available October 10
Torn Apart: Separated at the Border, HBO Original Program
Happy Death Day 2U, 2019
Available October 17
Liberty: Mother of Exiles, HBO Original Program
Available October 19
Glass, 2019
Available October 20
Watchmen series premiere
Available October 21
Catherine the Great miniseries premiere
Available October 24
Saudi Women’s Driving School, HBO Original Program
Available October 26
Greta, 2018
Room 104, season three (HBO Original)
Available October 27
Mrs. Fletcher miniseries premiere
Silicon Valley season 6 premiere
Available October 29
Any One Of Us, HBO Original Program
Available October 30
The Bronx, USA, HBO Original Program