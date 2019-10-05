Cuddle season is here, especially for the Northerners which is why HBO's new rollout of content for the month of October is even more important than before. We've already been treated to the trailer for the platform's Watchmen series and an explanation for what the new offering of episodes will showcase.

"Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica,” series creator Damon Lindelof previously stated.

October has even more content to look forward to for the month of October such as Black Swan, Green Lantern, Bounce and more. Peep the full list below and let us know what you're looking forward to - if you're an HBO account holder.

Available October 1

A Handful of Dust, 1988

Black Swan, 2010

Bounce, 2000

Diego Maradona, HBO Original Program

The Fourth Kind, 2009

George of the Jungle, 1997

Green Lantern (Extended Version), 2011

Gulliver’s Travels, 2010

Happy Death Day, 2017

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, 2001

I.Q.,1994

The Indian in the Cupboard, 1995

It’s Kind of a Funny Story, 2010

Judge Dredd, 1995

Kin, 2018

Kiss of Death, 1995

Madagascar, 2005

Men of Honor, 2000

Moulin Rouge!, 2001

The Object of My Affection, 1998

Open Range, 2003

Season of the Witch, 2011

Sky High, 2005

The 33, 2015

Three Fugitives, 1989

War of the Worlds, 2005

Available October 4

Kany García: Soy Yo En Vivo, HBO Original Program

Available October 5

Cold Pursuit, 2019

Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh, HBO Original Program

Available October 8

Upgrade, 2018

Available October 10

Torn Apart: Separated at the Border, HBO Original Program

Available October 12

Happy Death Day 2U, 2019

Available October 17

Liberty: Mother of Exiles, HBO Original Program

Available October 19

Glass, 2019

Available October 20

Watchmen series premiere

Available October 21

Catherine the Great miniseries premiere

Available October 24

Saudi Women’s Driving School, HBO Original Program

Available October 26

Greta, 2018

Room 104, season three (HBO Original)

Available October 27

Mrs. Fletcher miniseries premiere

Silicon Valley season 6 premiere

Available October 29

Any One Of Us, HBO Original Program

Available October 30

The Bronx, USA, HBO Original Program