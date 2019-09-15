HBO blessed fans with a new trailer for their upcoming Watchmen series earlier this week. While exactly what will go down is still somewhat vague, the trailer provides a solid look at different elements of the show.

Regina King will play Tulsa Police detective, Angela Abar, who seems like she has more going on than she lets on. After the Watchmen movie from 2009 received mixed reviews, this new HBO show might be able to appease disgruntled fans. Series creator Damon Lindelof has said that the show will honor the classic comics, but also venture away from the source material in new and exciting ways.

"Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along it did not erase what came before it. Creation. The Garden of Eden. Abraham and Isaac. The Flood. It all happened. And so it will be with Watchmen. The Comedian died. Dan and Laurie fell in love. Ozymandias saved the world and Dr. Manhattan left it just after blowing Rorschach to pieces in the bitter cold of Antarctica,” Lindelof said of his direction with the show last year.

HBO’s Watchmen is scheduled to premiere next month, on October 20th. Check out the new trailer below.