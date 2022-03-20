HBO is bringing back its critically acclaimed series, True Detective, for a fourth season with Barry Jenkins and Issa López at the helm, replacing the show's original creator, Nic Pizzolatto. The new season of the true-crime anthology series will reportedly be titled, True Detective: Night Country.

Jenkins is best-known for his films Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, while López is a renowned novelist and filmmaker in Mexico. López is expected to write, direct, and produce the show’s pilot, while Jenkins will work as an executive producer.



While details are sparse, HBO president Carey Bloys recently said that the network is hoping to get back into the realm of “grim meditations on time, memory, loss, etc. through the lens of detective work.”

True Detective began back in 2014 with a season starring Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, and more. From there, popularity and acclaim wanned. After a lackluster second season, the show remained off the air from 2015-2019, when it was brought back with Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff in the starring roles.

It remains unclear whether Pizzolatto will have any involvement in the new season. The network has not announced a release date, and the project appears to be only in the early stages of development.

