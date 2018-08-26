true detective
- TVHBO Bringing Back "True Detective" For A 4th Season With Barry Jenkins"True Detective" is returning for a fourth season.By Cole Blake
- Music"True Detective" Season 3 Premiere Earns Lowest Debut For SeriesCan Mahershala Ali save the series?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"True Detective's" New Trailer Points To A Return To FormThe new season of "True Detective" is looking promising. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"True Detective" Tries For The Mulligan With Season 3's Trailer"True Detective" appears to be on track for a solid rebound, after a dreadful 2nd season.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"True Detective" Season 3 Starring Mahershala Ali Premiere Date ReleasedMahershala leads HBO's drama. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMahershala Ali Reflects On His Past In First "True Detective" Season 3 TrailerSeason 3 is almost here. By Karlton Jahmal