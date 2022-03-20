Vince Staples is set to appear on Bomani Jones' new HBO series, Game Theory With Bomani Jones, for a one-on-one interview with the Emmy-winning sports journalist. Staples' interview with Jones will air on Sunday, March 20, at 11:00 PM, EST.

The Long Beach rapper is well-known for his outspoken opinions on a wide range of cultural issues. Earlier this month, Staples spoke with Peter Rosenberg for an at-home interview, in which he explained why he feels NBA players aren't being targeted for their fame and wealth similarly to rappers.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

"It's about how we carry ourselves and how we act, because think about NBA players. We know they got hundreds of millions of dollars, but they don't have that specific target on they back," he said. "And these players is from the hood... Chance The Rapper, we know he up, it's just the way he carry himself, nobody messes with him. So, we just gotta start treating each other with more love and respect as we can. I understand it's beef, I understand it's real out here, but we gotta realize why this is the thing—because it's money in it and they're gonna keep selling it and we gonna keep perpetuating it and we gon’ be hurt when somebody dies."

He went on to explain how the music industry sees “money in the violence” and that music executives cash in on rappers' deaths.

[Via]