Harvey Weinstein won't be able to bounce back from the sexual misconduct allegations. He's facing numerous accusations of rape from women who've claimed that he offered jobs in films and television in exchange for sex. The allegations are set to be the focal point of a new Hulu documentary. Untouchable explores the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein and his empire in film, along with the stories from his accusers and colleagues. The documentary's director, Ursula Macfarlane, shared the trailer for the documentary today along with a September 2nd release date. The trailer opens up with soundbites from news segments covering the Harvey Weinstein scandal. It then shines a light on stories from the accusers.

Although the documentary explores his companies, Miramax and The Weinstein Company, and how they've managed to maintain power in the industry, Untouchable is carried by the voices from the alleged victims themselves who get candid about the alleged physical, emotional, professional, and financial abuse they experienced at the hands of Weinstein. Erika Rosenbaum, Caitlin Dulany, Paz de la Huerta and Rosanna Arquette are among the accusers who tell their vivid accounts of their encounters with Weinstein.

The docuseries will launch on September 2nd on Hulu. It already made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival at the top of the year along with many other acclaimed documentaries.