In 2013, in a since-deleted tweet, Halsey wrote, "Petition for Evan Peters to date me." Well, she has impressively made that dream a reality. People started speculating that she was dating the American Horror Story actor at the end of September when they were spotted on a Six Flags date.

Speculation is no longer necessary because Halsey and Peters made official announcement that they're an item by showing up to two Halloween events together this weekend. On Friday, Halsey dressed up as Marilyn Manson and Peters dressed up as Violent J from Insane Clown Posse. Halsey posted a photo with her new boo and referenced their dark choice of aesthetic with the caption, "resident goths." On Saturday night, the fresh couple attended an event celebrating American Horror Story's 100th episode, where they were photographed on the red carpet, costumed as Sonny and Cher.

Halsey experienced a "heinous break-up" from G-Eazy back in fall of 2018 and then started dating English rocker, Yungblud, shortly after. The "Clementine" singer's relationship with Yungblud reportedly lasted about eight months. After the photos of Halsey and Peters at Six Flags went viral, Yungblud yelled on his Instagram story during a concert performance, “Somebody take me to Disneyland." Let's see if he responds to these Halloween pics.

