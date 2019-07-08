Halsey has been openly bi-sexual from as far as we can remember. She's expressed it in interviews and her music from time so when an Instagram follower of hers accused the singer of using the LGBTQ flag as a "marketing strategy," of course, Haley clapped back. 'Rainbow is the new marketing strategy," a user commented on the image seen below.

As captured by The Daily Mail, Halsey's response was the following: "There’s been a flag in my show for 5 years. You’re just not paying attention you whiny little baby."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Halsey won the Outstanding Music Artist Award at this year's GLAAD Media Awards and shared a speech that touched on her sexuality and the years of proving to people that she has always just been herself. “Thank you for giving me the strength and courage every day to be myself. I can only hope that I do the same for you,” she said of her award.

“I spent the past year and the year before that working really hard to be a better representative of the LGBT community,” she added. “I’m a young, bisexual woman, and I’ve spent a large part of my life trying to validate myself — to my friends, to my family, to myself — trying to prove that who I love and how I feel is not a phase. It’s not part of some confusion that’s going to change or could be manipulated.”