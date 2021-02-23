Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry revealed that she received her first kiss from another woman via Instagram on Thursday. Berry disclosed everything about the experience on an episode of her Instagram Live show Bad & Booshy.

In the newest episode of Bad & Booshy, the Monster’s Ball star revealed, much to the delight of the internet: “My first kiss… was with a girl, cause I had this boyfriend named LaShawn Boyd and I wanted to French kiss him, but I didn’t know how to French kiss, so I got my best girlfriend at the time to show me how to French kiss, so I could French kiss him.”

She continued, “So she came over to my house and kissed me for like 30 minutes. Literally showed me how to French kiss a boy. And then the next night, I went and French kissed LaShawn Boyd.” After a half-hour of kissing lessons from her best pal, young Halle mustered the courage to kiss her beau.

Bad & Booshy is a joint project with Halle and her friend and stylist Lindsay Flores, and no topic is off-limits for the pair. So when Flores asked Berry which kiss was better, the actress said, "LaShawn Boyd." Berry did clarify that Lindsay was not the girl she was kissing in her story, however, the pair did tease that they may have kissed before. Flores alleged, "We kiss all the time, we’ve been kissing for 20 plus years."

Fans have been learning a lot about Berry, just weeks before, the John Wick actress had no problem dishing about her first experience of self-pleasure. Berry recalled, "I remember my first orgasm … I did it to myself." Flores asked how old she was, to which Halle says she was 11 years old. She then explained "I was diddling. I was figuring out my sexuality, like most girls."

Catch up on Bad & Booshy on Halle Berry’s Instagram page and let us know what you think about her spilling the tea on her past.

