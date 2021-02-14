Halle Berry recently reflected on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, venting about how the tumultuous affair ended. She even referred to the $16,000 in child support she has to pay to Aubry as "extortion." Thankfully for Berry, it seems like she's in a much better place romantically these days since going public with her relationship with Grammy Award-winning artist Van Hunt.

Making their relationship even more Instagram-official, the actress shared a racy clip on her page Valentine's Day weekend of the couple celebrating the holiday together. In the clip shared Saturday (February 13), the 54-year-old actress wore nothing but high-waisted navy blue undies with hearts all over them as she danced alongside Van Hunt, who wore black boxer briefs.

She danced to her boo's 2006 track "Being A Girl" in the clip, penning in the caption "You keep everything simple @vanhunt."

She confirmed her relationship with the 50-year-old musician back in September on the social media platform as well. She recently raved about her appreciation for nudity on her IGTV show Bad & Booshy, claiming she walked around naked for much of both her pregnancies.

The Catwoman actress recalled, 'I felt sexy every single day of every single one of my two pregnancies. I was walking around naked, I was like, "Bam! Look at this. Oh, look at this."'

[via]