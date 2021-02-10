She's been trying to get her child support payments to ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry reduced for some time, but Halle Berry seems stuck in her current predicament. Halle and her model ex reportedly broke up back in 2010 when their 12-year-old daughter was just a tot. Soon, Halle found love once again with French actor Olivier Martinez and they would later have a son, but Olivier and Gabriel's relationship was far from amicable. In 2012, the two men were engaged in a physical altercation and according to reports, Aubry claims he hasn't been able to book jobs because of it. Halle has reportedly been ordered to pay Gabriel $16K per month in child support for their daughter, and the actress has been doing her best to get that number reduced.



John Shearer / Staff / Getty Images

On Tuesday (February 9), Halle expressed her frustration with the system in a lengthy comment she shared to Instagram. Years ago, there were reports that Aubry called the actress a "ghetto n-word," and an IG user mentioned the rumor on one of her posts, adding that she has to pay him. "And it takes great strength to pay it," said the actress. "And BTW it's wrong and it's extortion !"

Halle clarified that she doesn't pay him any alimony, but she does fork over child support. "I've been paying it for over a decade now," wrote the actress. "I feel if a woman or man is having to pay support that is way more than the reasonable needs to help SUPPORT the child, i think that is wrong !" She added that she can understand if a parent needs help, but in today's society, Halle believes parents should do what it takes to financially provide for their children.



Peter Kramer / Staff / Getty Images

"The way many laws are set up people are allowed to USE children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only they did not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child's reasonable needs, and that is 'THE WRONG' and where i see the abuse," she said. "The laws are outdated and no longer reflect the modern world."

She called it her truth and added that she feels taken advantage of by the system. "I'm living it everyday and i can tell you it's hard." Check out her post in full below.

