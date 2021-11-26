Following the release of her latest Netflix project, Bruised, Halle Berry has been doing tons of promo, some of which has seen her sit down with a few of the recording artists who contributed to the film’s soundtrack. In the latest episode of an IGTV series called 5 Rounds, the actress and “Big Energy” rapper Latto got candid about plenty of things, including weird requests in the bedroom.

“What’s the wildest request you’ve ever been asked during sex?” the 22-year-old asked Berry during the video. “Does nastiest request count?” she replied, pondering what to say next. “It could be like nasty, wildest, weirdest…” Latto responded.





“Somebody once wanted me to let him spit in my face,” the Catwoman star said, prompting an obviously shocked reaction from her co-star. “I was like, you got it twisted! This isn’t a porn video,” Berry continued. “No sir, get your clothes on and get out,” Latto said as her friend laughed.

In the previous episode of 5 Rounds, the 55-year-old sat down with Young M.A., who provided her vocals on “No Mercy (Intro)” on the Bruised soundtrack. During the interview, the “BIG” rapper asked Berry what her “weird” turn-ons are, and the actress revealed that while kissing, she likes the feeling of someone sucking on her lip. The saucy response obviously flustered the recording artist, who couldn’t stop grinning following the Monster’s Ball star’s explanation.

The IGTV show’s premiere saw Berry chat with Cardi B, who offered up the track “Bet It,” while also assisting on the soundtrack’s executive production. The two friends chatted about their favourite sex positions, biggest purchases, and more. Check out the full episode below.



