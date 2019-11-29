Happy wife, happy life, indeed. On Tuesday, just four days after her 23rd birthday, Hailey Bieber surprised her hubby Justin Bieber with a white diamond-encrusted chain as a surprise gift in Miami. The necklace is made of white gold, and, according to TMZ, is valued at $90k. Justin showed off his new bling on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption: "@jadellebh got the ice on lock." Hailey reportedly reached out to the L.A. jeweler Jadelle Beverly Hills right before her and Justin's trip to Miami.

It's a bit peculiar that Hailey would present Justin with such a lavish gift immediately after her birthday (especially since Justin's isn't until March). It's even more peculiar that she got him something so extravagant since Justin's birthday gift to Hailey—an albeit gorgeous diamond watch—is valued at $20k less than his new ice. Was Hailey trying to beat Justin at his own excessively wealthy game? I guess when you're that rich, a mere $20k here and there doesn't make much of a difference. Besides, it's the thought that counts, isn't it?

Justin also spilled that the two of them are planning to have kids soon in an Instagram post by the singer, where he wished his wife a happy birthday. "next season BABIES," he wrote after some kind words about Hailey. Keep an eye out for signs of a baby Bieber on the way.