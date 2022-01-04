There's been a lot of hype surrounding Gunna's fourth installment in the Drip Season series. The rapper began teasing the project in 2021 as the follow-up to Wunna, though his presence was largely felt on YSL's Slime Language 2. However, in the latter months of last year, he began picking up the pace on the rollout. A few collaborators, like Metro Boomin, confirmed that they'd appear on the project before Gunna dropped off "Too Easy" ft. Future, along with the Roddy Ricch-assisted remix.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The rapper finally confirmed a release date for Jan. 7th on New Year's Day. Today, he shared the official cover art of the project designed by contemporary artist Daniel Arsham. On Instagram, Gunna confirmed that this would be the last mixtape as part of his Drip Season projects before thanking Arsham for his work. "Thank you bro! I'll cherish this 4ever," Gunna commented on Arsham's post.

Gunna hasn't shared many details when it comes to the tracklist but there are a few artists that we suspect to see on Drip Season 4. Just the other day, Gunna shared a snippet of a new record with Young Thug and Future. It seems possible will appear on the project, too. Last night, the 4PF rapper revealed that he heard Gunna's project, saying that his Drip Harder collaborator "ain't bullshittin."

Check out the cover art below.