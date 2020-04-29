In Roddy Ricch's hit record "The Box," he says that he's cruising through the city in a bulletproof Cadillac. It seems as though he may have started a trend because, on Instagram Stories, Gunna just flexed his brand new whip and it's safe to say he will be safe inside of it.

Showing off his fresh wheels for the 'gram, Gunna revealed that he had just purchased a new whip with bulletproof windows.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I bought a bulletproof Cadillac too," says the rapper, knocking on the driver's side window to show how sturdy they are. "You see how thick the windows is?"

With the amount of money coming in for the Atlanta star, this purchase is nothing for him. Late last year, he purchased a new truck for his father's birthday. There doesn't need to be any special occasion for him to spoil himself though. This is just another day for Young Wunna.

Gunna has been getting ready to release his new album WUNNA, which is set to drop in the coming months. He introduced the concept with his new single "SKYBOX."

Clearly, Gunna has been taking ideas from Roddy Ricch. Maybe they can team up for a song on the album called "Bulletproof Cadillac?"