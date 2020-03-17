Gunna has everyone anticipating his forthcoming project which is called, WUNNA. The rapper has had fans anticipating the release of his upcoming project and he recently kicked the campaign off with, "SKYBOX." This hopefully means that his new project is on the way, although there have apparently been several mainstream releases put on hold in wake of Coronavirus. It's unclear if the pandemic will have any effect on Gunna's forthcoming release since he hasn't actually shared a release date. The campaign for WUNNA, though, appears to still be underway.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

No tracklist or cover art has been shared but Gunna has actually broken down the meaning behind his new alias. "WUNNA- Wealthy Unapologetic N***a Naturally Authentic," he wrote on Twitter. Of course, this only led to many individuals in his fanbase to start pleading for the album's release. Others, however, used this as a prime opportunity to get some jokes off. "'Naturally Authentic' is just European for 'drippy'," one user wrote. Another replied, "Buddy hit the blunt one time and said 'this what wunna finna stand for'."

In the lead up to his new album, Gunna has continued to kill every verse he's touched in recent times. On the day he released "SKYBOX," he also teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion on "Stop Playing" off of Suga. He also lent Jamaican reggae star Koffee on her single, "W" last year that was a surprising departure from his typical trap sounds, proving that he has much more to offer in the future.