Gunna's inclusion on XXL's 2019 Freshman List might seem incongruous given his "sophomore" appeal encompassing 2-years as a member of hip-hop's elite. Yet, in the spirit of making good on past omissions, Gunna had to be placed somewhere on the timelines, for the sake of posterity. With that said, the YSL rapper doesn't at all mind concealing his sophomore status to a wider audience, so long as his name is listed within the annals of time.

“If you make it here, it’s like you going on the right path," Gunna says during his official 2019 XXL Freshman Interview. "So you know to just take this and run with it, you know what I'm sayin? This gon' go down in history. So it means a lot to me... The [Freshman] list is big to me. I feel like it is like a stamp for artists on their grind, coming up. It’s like, a clarification to me."

So, regardless of where he stands on the "up-and-up," Gunna is eternally grateful for his inclusion amidst the 2019 class of Blueface, Comethazine, Tierra Whack, Dababy, Lil Mosey, Roddy Rich, YBN Cordae, YK Osiris, Rico Nasty, and Megan Thee Stallion. The full list was announced on June 20th, whereas the solo freestyle sessions are going to press, piecemeal, within half-a-day of each other, on average. Check out Megan Thee Stallion and Rico Nasty making quick work of their sessions, here and here.

