sophomore
- TVMax Kellerman Makes Bold Claim About Luka Doncic: WatchKellerman seems to be a big fan of the Mavericks sophomore.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGunna Predicts His 2019 XXL Freshman Inclusion Will "Go Down In History"Gunna speaks candidly in his official 2019 XXL Freshman Q&A sesh.By Devin Ch
- MusicRich The Kid's "The World Is Yours 2" Album Shines A Light On Weird FlexologyRich the Kid's global takeover is in its second all-important phase.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuice WRLD Says New Album Is Done, Shares Snippets With FansJuice WRLD is gearing up for a busy 2019.By Devin Ch
- SportsChiefs' Patrick Mahomes Expected To Sign NFL's First $200 Million DealThe NFL playoffs smell of ice-bowed pine & tons of money!By Devin Ch
- SportsBen Simmons Says 76ers Were "Too Soft" Vs. Hawks, Jimmy Butler ObjectsBen Simmons' triple-double wasn't enough against the visiting Atlanta Hawks.By Devin Ch
- NewsComethazine Releases New Project "Bawskee 2"Comethazine is back with his new project "Bawskee 2."By Aron A.
- ReviewsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie "Hoodie SZN" ReviewOn his sophomore effort, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie attests to all that makes him out as a unique force in hip-hop with the ambitious "Hoodie SZN."By Robert Blair
- Reviews21 Savage "I Am > I Was" Review21 Savage rewrites the broken character summary on his sophomore project "I Am > I Was."By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James On Lonzo Ball: He's Still Learning "How Great He Is"Lonzo Ball is fast becoming an NBA "closer."By Devin Ch
- NewsSmino & Valee Serve "KRUSHED ICE" On The MenuSmino and Valee philander with ease on "KRUSHED ICE."By Devin Ch
- MusicGrammy Award-Winning Trumpeter Roy Hargrove Dead At 49Roy Hargrove worked with artists like D'Angelo, Erykah Badu & Common, over the course of an illustrious career that spanned several decadesBy Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Announces New Single: "Coming Out Soon. Momma Nervous"Cardi B jumps on Twitter to announce upcoming single.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesStream Noname's Debut LP "Room 25" Featuring Chicago's Unsung TalentNoname drops her new effort "Room 25."By Devin Ch
- MusicMigos & Phoenix Suns' Josh Jackson Star In Finish Line Commercial "Fresh Drip"Migos bring their winning sales pitch to the sneaker game.By Devin Ch
- SportsKyle Kuzma Upset With His NBA 2K Rating: "Y’all Will Learn Though"Kyle Kuzma scored a 78 overall rating for next year's NBA 2K video game.By Devin Ch