Gunna & Chlöe Slow Things Down On "You & Me"

Another set of classic R&B tracks have been chopped and screwed thanks to Gunna and he added Chlöe to the mix. The pair of artists have been making waves in recent weeks, not due to their new single, but because of those courtside appearances they've been making. Gunna and Chlöe have been spotted at NBA games and when the rapper was previously questioned about rumors of a romance, he stated that they were working together.

"Yeah, we're not dating, that was just, like, a date though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe," said Gunna. "But she's my friend. We went to the studio after and locked in. She's very creative, she's very talented, and you will be seeing us more, for sure."

On Friday (January 7), Gunna shared DS4EVER, and the project hosted the pair of artists' anticipated collaboration. "You & Me" is a sexy Hip Hop love jam that comes ahead of Valentine's Day, and the track hosts samples from Jon B.'s "They Don't Know" as well as Usher's "Nice & Slow." The song has quickly become a trending topic across social media platforms, so stream "You & Me" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

They don't know that we wine, dine

Call your phone like a hotline

We go up and get sky high

Mix together like tie-dye

I get selfish with you, babe, you mine, all mine

Keep it silent, don't tell lies