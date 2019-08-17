Gucci Mane, Trouble & Tokyo Jetz Join Summerella In Clip For "Pretty Bitches in The Trap" Remix

Watch the clip for the stacked remix.

As if the track itself wasn't stacked enough songstress Summerella has returned with a new music video to accompany the extended remix of her "Pretty Bitches In The Trap" single, featuring Gucci Mane, Trouble and Tokyo Jetz.

Paying wonderous ode to her hometown, the new video features additional appearances from the likes of Drumma Boy, DC YoungFly, along with Zone 4 record level head Polow Da Don as labelmates Keri Hilson and Veronica Vega also grace the screen.

The original track first appeared on the singer's First Day Of Summer album, which arrived around this time last year. As the track continues to carve a considerable path through southern airwaves, the new remix arrives just in time for a facelift.

Watch it up top.