For most, an anniversary gift calls for some flowers, a fancy dinner, perhaps some jewelry if the relationship has withstood the test of time, but for Atlanta rapper, Gucci Mane, any occasion is enough excuse to shower beloved wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, with diamonds. The couple recently celebrated their 2-year anniversary, and though the gift comes almost 3 weeks late, Big Guwop certainly did not disappoint. Keyshia took to Instagram to share the dazzling, hefty piece of jewelry to all her followers. The colossal, icy af accessory reads the words "Mrs Davis," and more than a few (hundred) stunning cuts of diamond. Mrs. Davis herself can be seen proudly rocking the blinding "#GlassHouse" chain in a basketball game, while she satisfyingly sips on a drink.

Laflare has been known to spoil his sweetheart in the past with some ice, including the time he bought her a flashy, perhaps the flashiest of all, decked out ice-cream cone chain, just "cuz I appreciate her."

But that didn't compare to the time Mane upgraded his wife's wedding ring to a "60ct🥕 flawless oval ROCK," putting her ahead of gilded members like Beyonce Knowles and Mariah Carey, whose nuptial agreements included an "18-carat sparkler" and a "5-carat emerald-cut diamond" something or other, respectively.

The upgrade comes after Gucci celebrating 3-years since his release from prison, for which he (of course) thanked his wife, who he said was a "huge inspiration" to him.