Gucci Mane's become a whole new person since his release from prison a few years ago. He's not the same Gucci Mane with the Bart Simpson chain nor is he hip-hop's Boogeyman who blessed us with his banger "My Kitchen." He made a complete 180 after his release, giving up drugs and alcohol while living his best life. The rapper took to Instagram today to reflect on the three-year anniversary since he came out of federal prison.

Gucci Mane was once referred to as a clone after his release from prison due to how healthy he was looking. Of course, he has thanked his wife Keyshia Ka'oir on numerous occasions for staying by his side throughout everything. The rapper shared an Instagram post where he flexed with a new chain that includes a photo of him and Keyshia surrounded by diamonds. "I got out the feds 3 years ago today 💪🏿💰 My wife was just a huge inspiration @keyshiakaoir," he wrote. "Thank you."

As previously mentioned, Gucci Mane's become a whole new person. Despite being released from prison three years ago, he recently got permission to go to Canada -- a highly difficult task for anyone convicted of a crime -- for his first Canadian tour. Although the tour was postponed, the rapper still went up North for Game 3 of Raptors vs. Bucks.