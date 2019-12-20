mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Gucci Mane Gets In The Holiday Spirit With "East Atlanta Santa 3"

Erika Marie
December 20, 2019 00:32
East Atlanta Santa 3
Gucci Mane

Just in time for the holidays, Gucci Mane made sure everyone has a trap Christmas courtesy of Guwop. Gucci didn't give much notice about the arrival of East Atlanta Santa 3, but fans were excited about the news, nonetheless. He recently shared a preview of the opening track to the album, "Jingle Bales" as he made his way to New York's SantaCon. The song is an obvious Guwop take on "Jingle Bells," but don't expect the entirety of East Atlanta Santa 3 to follow suit.

Of course, there are a few songs on the project that switch up some of our favorite holiday classics, but Gucci did his best to deliver a record that would be enjoyable any time of year. He added features by Asian Doll, Rich The Kid, Kranium, Migos's Quavo, and singer Jason Derulo, so give East Atlanta Santa 3 a few listens and let us know how it stands up next to its predecessors.

Tracklist

1. Jingle Bales Intro
2. Mr. Wop
3. M's on Ice
4. Drummer ft. Kranium
5. More with Jason Derulo
6. Magic City ft. Asian Doll
7. Dirty Dancer
8. Snow 
9. She Miss Me ft. Rich The Kid
10. Brick Mason
11. Tony ft. Quavo
12. Gossip
13. Time Flies By
14. Slide ft. Quavo
15. 12 Days of Christmas
16 WWGD Outro 

Gucci Mane Kranium Jason Derulo Rich The Kid Quavo Asian Doll
