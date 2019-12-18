Santa Claus isn't the only one who comes bearing gifts this holiday season. Gucci Mane, too, will be coming through with a little something for the fans. The rapper hit Instagram and Twitter to announce the third instalment in everyone's favorite holiday-themed mixtape series will be arriving this Friday. Sharing the cover for East Atlanta Santa 3, he simply told fans that this Friday, "He Returns."

Now, this will mark Gucci Mane's third project of the year following Woptober IIand Delusion Of Grandeur. It appears that he's been getting ready to launch this new project over the past few weeks, even if he just announced it a few hours ago. Now, maybe you remember a few posts from Gucci Mane over the past few days where he was dressed up in a white fur jacket, shades, a red turtleneck and a Santa Claus hat on as he strolled the streets of New York. It just so happened that Gucci Mane wasn't the only one dressed up as Santa that day, although he was the flyest. The rapper walked the streets for SantaCon and undoubtedly won the event. There wasn't any other Santas that were as icy as the East Atlanta Santa.

We really haven't heard much music from Gucci since Woptober II but considering it is Christmas, we wouldn't be opposed if this is Gucci Mane's official Christmas album.