We should have known East Atlanta Santa was about to make a comeback after Gucci Mane strolled through the New York City streets this past weekend in a Santa hat and white fur coat. This isn't the first time he has made an appearance at SantaCon, the bar-hopping festivities that take place in downtown NYC every holiday season. He did it back in 2016 when he was on the verge of releasing The Return Of East Atlanta Santa, the third installment in his Christmas-themed series.

Yesterday, Guwop announced that East Atlanta Santa 3 is arriving this Friday. He shared the cover art with the simple message, "He Returns." The album itself is an early Christmas gift, but Gucci came through today with a special peak at what's in store. He posted a video on Instagram of him gleefully wandering through his heavily-decorated home, as he raps along to the "Hardest Christmas Song Ever." He either holds a Starbucks holiday cup to suit the theme or he was cut a check for the product placement. The song, which serves as the album's intro, notably features the refrain: "Jingle bell / Motherfuck 12 / Im'ma drop a bag on your head."

View this post on Instagram #EastAtlantaSanta3 🎅🏿🎅🏿🎅🏿 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Dec 18, 2019 at 6:23am PST

You ready for the return of East Atlanta Santa?