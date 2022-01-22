Guapdad 4000 Shares "I Need Bands" With An Accompanying Music Video

Guapdad 4000 just dropped off some new heat for his fans in the form of a single and music video called "I Need Bands," which finds the Oakland-born recording artist giving us bars about his success as of late.

"Song only been out 2 HOURS! We already on every playlist, I love my scamily" he tweeted out early on Friday along with some screenshots showing off just how high his new release is soaring on the charts across various streaming platforms.

As Complex notes, "I Need Bands" was co-produced by Link+Up and Guap, and samples LL Cool J's 1985 hit "I Need Love." The video takes us on a trip through Miami with Guap, as he visits strip clubs, shops for the finer things in life, and takes in the sights of the busy and beautiful city.

Have you had a chance to check out Guapdad 4000's new music video, directed by Paul Middleton yet? View it above, and leave your favourite bars from the single in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been misunderstood, really

Why you stress me out but you feel so good to me?

Shame always drowning in Hennessy, I'm addicted to f*cking (Yeah)

Take your toxic ass back like you ain't did nothing

