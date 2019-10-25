Guapdad 4000 Drops Off Debut Project "Dior Deposits" Ft. Denzel Curry, E-40, G-Eazy, & More

The Ferragamo Falcon's debut project Dior Deposits has surfaced, and it's a promising look for Guapdad 4000. The Oakland rapper has partnered with some leading forces in the rap and hip hop game to help him with his introductory effort, and the hard work paid off. Dior Deposits follows Guapdad's 2017 mixtape Scamboy Color, and the rapper recently shared with HipHopDX that his debut record is the "biggest scam in the world."

"I got all the top streaming artists in Hip Hop on it for free and they gave me their best verses,” Guapdad shared. Chance the Rapper, Tory Lanez, 6LACK, G-Eazy...They did it for free out of love and f*cking with me. We got good energy." Aside from the aforementioned artists, Dior Deposits also features Reo Cragun, Charlie Wilson, E-40, Nef the Pharaoh, Mozzy, Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, KEY!, Buddy, Terrace Martin, and Mansa. Give it a few spins and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Doing Too Much ft. Slimmy B

2. Stuck With It ft. Tory Lanez

3. First Things First ft. G-Eazy, Reo Cragun

4. Gucci Pajamas ft. Chance the Rapper, Charlie Wilson

5. Going Through It ft. E-40, Nef the Pharoah

6. Scammin ft. Mozzy

7. Izayah ft. Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, KEY!

8. Jigga Juices Prayer

9. Iced Out Gold Chain

10. Can't Stop Finessing

11. Rolex Rockstar ft. Buddy

12. Prada Process ft. 6LACK

13. Stunt on Ghosts ft. Terrace Martin, Mansa