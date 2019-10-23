Though it's entirely more likely that skill paved the way for Guapdad 4000, it's easier to imagine him finessing his way into its ranks. After all, he is the Scamlord, known for his finessing ways and grifter's charisma. Now, with his debut album set to arrive on Friday, October 25th, Guap has unveiled the project's absolutely stacked tracklist. At least, stacked in the sense that it's lined with genuinely talented artists, who may or may not be A-List in reach. Still, it's a testament to Guap's unparalleled networking ability; you can almost imagine the glossy finish on his business cards.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Dior Deposits features contributions from Buddy, Denzel Curry, 6lack, Key!, Maxo Kream, Tory Lanez, G-Eazy, Chance The Rapper, Mozzy, E-40, and more. Production will hail from Kenny Beats, Mike n Keys, Terrace Martin, The Stereotypes, Lil Rich, and DTB. Should you be so inclined, be sure to check out the full tracklist below; you can bet that track seven is about to be magnificent.

Look for Dior Deposits to finesse its way into our hearts on October 25th.

1. Doing Too Much ft. Slimmy B

2. Stuck With It ft. Tory Lanez

3. First Things First ft. G-Eazy, Reo Cragun

4. Gucci Pajamas ft. Chance the Rapper, Charlie Wilson

5. Going Through It ft. E-40, Nef the Pharoah

6. Scammin ft. Mozzy

7. Izayah ft. Denzel Curry, Maxo Kream, KEY!

8. Jigga Juices Prayer

9. Iced Out Gold Chain

10. Can't Stop Finessing

11. Rolex Rockstar ft. Buddy

12. Prada Process ft. 6lack

13. Stunt on Ghosts ft. Terrace Martin, Mansa