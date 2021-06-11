Guapdad 4000 & !llmind Deliver 6 New Tracks On "1176 (Deluxe Edition)"

Back in March, Guapdad 4000 and !llmind came through with a dope collaborative project called 1176 which was an immediate success amongst fans upon its release. The merging of styles was something that was received well and it is certainly the most focus we have heard Guapdad in his young career. Meanwhile, !llmind's production was phenomenal all the way throughout and it's clear that these two are a duo we want to hear more from.

In fact, they both came through with a new release today, which just so happens to be the deluxe version of the 1176 album. This new version of the project has six new tracks on it, as well as the original 14. The deluxe portion of the album begins with an incredible remix to "How Many" which features none other than Rick Ross.

There is a lot of content to be had here, and you can stream it all, below.

Tracklist:

1. How Many

2. She Wanna (feat. P-Lo)

3. 10finity

4. Big Shot

5. Catching Bodies

6. Chandler

7. Muhammad

8. Touch Dough

9. Downgrade

10. Uncle Ricky

11. Gargoyles (feat. Tish Hyman)

12. PlayStation (feat. Buddy)

13. Chicken Adobo

14. Stoop Kid

15. How Many (Remix) (ft. Rick Ross)

16. Justin Bieber

17. Mad Max

18. Slumber Party

19. Swear To God

20. Say It Ain't So