Over the past month, Guapdad 4000 and !llmind have been getting their fans ready for their collaborative project, starting with the release of "How Many" in February. Earlier last week, the newfound duo aimed to build even more anticipation for the album by dropping off the P-Lo-assisted single "She Wanna." With such disparate singles, fans were interested in seeing what a full-length effort from the two artists would look like, and now, they finally can because 1176 has finally released.

The 14-track collaborative record arrives today, and as previously reported, 1176 does feature a more serious and, at times, introspective Guapdad 4000. In addition to the previously heard tracks "How Many" and "She Wanna," Guapdad and !llmind give listeners 12 new tracks, most of which don't feature any guest appearances. For an eight-song stretch at the core of the album, listeners are treated to the collaborative magic of Gupadad 4000 and !llmind, and towards the end of 1176, impressive collaborations with Tish Hyman and Buddy pop up as well.

How are you feeling about Gupadad 4000 and !llmind's full-length collaboration? Is this a duo that you would like to hear more from in the future?

Tracklist:

1. How Many

2. She Wanna (feat. P-Lo)

3. 10finity

4. Big Shot

5. Catching Bodies

6. Chandler

7. Muhammad

8. Touch Dough

9. Downgrade

10. Uncle Ricky

11. Gargoyles (feat. Tish Hyman)

12. PlayStation (feat. Buddy)

13. Chicken Adobo

14. Stoop Kid