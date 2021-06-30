Grand Theft Auto V has never stopped earning money for Rockstar Games over the years and as a result, twelve years will reportedly pass before the next iteration of the beloved game. The world has been patiently waiting for news regarding the upcoming release of GTA 6, which has been teased for the last few years. A well-respected leaker in the video gaming community has officially hit us with some information about the upcoming release and it looks like we'll all need to wait a little bit longer, with the game slated for release in 2025.

Tom Henderson provided an update to his followers after having previously leaked information about the new Call of Duty and Battlefield games, hinting that we might be in for another three years of frustration as we wait for the next main-entry GTA game. Admitting that he's heard rumblings over the last few months and that he's not a go-to source for GTA news, Henderson said that the next game will have a Fortnite-like evolving map and will be set in a modern-day version of Vice City.

Rockstar Games is reportedly waiting for video game consumers to get their hands on the new-generation consoles, like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, to maximize sales on GTA 6 before dropping. Since there's still a heavy demand for consoles, which sell out before even hitting physical shops, we're likely going to be waiting for a long time.

It's worth noting that this information has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games, but it has been reported by a number of highly reputable gaming sources.

Check out what people have been saying about the rumors below.

[via]